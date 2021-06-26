Flora gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FLORA, IL) According to Flora gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Fast Stop at 11109 Old Us-50 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Huck's at 232 W North Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.27 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fast Stop 11109 Old Us-50 , Flora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.