This is the cheapest gas in Licking right now
(LICKING, MO) According to Licking gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 240 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Lewis Service Station at 105 W Mo-32, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Licking area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.53
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.