Save $0.11 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Childress

(CHILDRESS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Childress area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon.

Valero at 601 Ave F Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 2301 Ave F Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.71.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.66 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 601 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 2709 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.