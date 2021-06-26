Where's the cheapest gas in Alva?

(ALVA, OK) According to Alva gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Ranger Mart at 103 E Oklahoma Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shamrock at 1624 W Oklahoma Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Ranger Mart 103 E Oklahoma Blvd, Alva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.