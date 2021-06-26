Where's the cheapest gas in Fort Plain?
(FORT PLAIN, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Plain, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 116 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Betty Beavers at 117 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Plain area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.