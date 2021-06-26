Where's the cheapest gas in Fort Plain?

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Plain, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 116 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Betty Beavers at 117 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Plain area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 116 W Main St, Canajoharie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 18 E Main St, St Johnsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.