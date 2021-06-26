Tucumcari gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(TUCUMCARI, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tucumcari area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 2300 S 1St St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Circle K at 601 E Tucumcari Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tucumcari area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$3.07
$3.52
$3.80
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.