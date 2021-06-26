Tucumcari gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(TUCUMCARI, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tucumcari area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 2300 S 1St St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Circle K at 601 E Tucumcari Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tucumcari area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 2300 S 1St St, Tucumcari

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Conoco 4000 E Tucumcari Blvd, Tucumcari

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Flying J 2021 S Mountain Rd, Tucumcari

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.52 $ 3.80 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.