Kingfisher gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon
(KINGFISHER, OK) According to Kingfisher gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
Casey's at 102 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shamrock at 723 W Broadway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kingfisher area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.14
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.