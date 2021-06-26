Kingfisher gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(KINGFISHER, OK) According to Kingfisher gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Casey's at 102 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shamrock at 723 W Broadway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kingfisher area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 102 S Main St, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Cenex 124 W Broadway, Kingfisher

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.14 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.