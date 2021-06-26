Save $0.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CEFCO at 441 E Commerce St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Valero at 401 W Commerce St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CEFCO 441 E Commerce St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ 2.89

Shell 1022 W Commerce St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Capps Feed & Hardware 290 Us-84 W , Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 300 Us-84 W, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 440 E Commerce St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Cooper Farms 301 W Ih-45, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.