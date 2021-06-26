Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wautoma

(WAUTOMA, WI) According to Wautoma gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot at 975 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 502 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wautoma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot 975 E Main St, Wautoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell W7684 Wi-21, Wautoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.