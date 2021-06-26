Save up to $0.05 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Algona
(ALGONA, IA) According to Algona gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.
One Stop at 220 S Phillips Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 602 E State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.