Truth Or Consequences, NM

Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Truth Or Consequences

Truth Or Consequences Journal
 14 days ago
(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Truth Or Consequences, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 704 S Broadway St. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Marathon at 424 E 3Rd Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.08.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

76

704 S Broadway St, Williamsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.88
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.93
$2.93
$--
$--

Conoco

601 S Broadway St, Williamsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences, NM
With Truth Or Consequences Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

