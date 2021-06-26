Save up to $0.18 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mount Shasta

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mount Shasta area offering savings of $0.18 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pacific Pride at 1012 N Mt Shasta Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.17 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 205 W Lake St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.28 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pacific Pride 1012 N Mt Shasta Blvd, Mount Shasta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.09

Chevron 300 W Lake St, Mount Shasta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.19

76 411 W Lake St, Mount Shasta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.40 $ 4.55 $ -- card card $ 4.31 $ -- $ 4.61 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.