Save up to $0.06 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Newport

(NEWPORT, VT) Depending on where you fill up in Newport, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Irving at 4398 Us-5. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.03 at Cumberland Farms at 535 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Irving 4398 Us-5, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Mobil 4486 Us-5, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.53 $ 3.13

Mobil 3131 Us-5, Derby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.