Where's the cheapest gas in Watseka?

(WATSEKA, IL) According to Watseka gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

Casey's at 417 W Walnut St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1150 E Walnut St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 417 W Walnut St, Watseka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Gas Depot 700 W Walnut St, Watseka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 750 W Walnut St, Watseka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.