Quitman gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(QUITMAN, TX) According to Quitman gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 308 E Goode St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Minnow Bucket Marina at 3035 Sh-154, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 308 E Goode St, Quitman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

76 302 W Bermuda St, Quitman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Exxon 412 S Main St, Quitman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 1003 E Goode St, Quitman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.