This is the cheapest gas in Liberty right now

(LIBERTY, NY) According to Liberty gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Mobil at 10 Divine Corners Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 33 Sullivan Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Liberty area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 10 Divine Corners Rd, Loch Sheldrake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.