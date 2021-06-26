This is the cheapest gas in Liberty right now
(LIBERTY, NY) According to Liberty gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Mobil at 10 Divine Corners Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 33 Sullivan Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Liberty area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.