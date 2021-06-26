Where's the cheapest gas in Moriarty?
(MORIARTY, NM) According to Moriarty gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.
Pony Express at 1607 W Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 301 Route 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Moriarty area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$3.06
$3.49
$3.82
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.