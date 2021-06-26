Where's the cheapest gas in Moriarty?

(MORIARTY, NM) According to Moriarty gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

Pony Express at 1607 W Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 301 Route 66, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Moriarty area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pony Express 1607 W Central Ave, Moriarty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 305 W Abrahames Rd, Moriarty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.49 $ 3.82 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.