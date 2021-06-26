Williamstown gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Williamstown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 10 Ferguson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 77 Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 10 Ferguson Blvd, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.