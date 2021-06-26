Bonners Ferry gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Bonners Ferry, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 6723 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.13 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 6453 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bonners Ferry area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.30
$3.89
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.17
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.