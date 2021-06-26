Bonners Ferry gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Depending on where you fill up in Bonners Ferry, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 6723 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.13 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 6453 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.27.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bonners Ferry area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.18 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cenex 6723 S Main St, Bonners Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.30 $ 3.89 $ 3.22

Mobil 6856 Main St, Bonners Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Chevron 6697 S Main St, Bonners Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

76 6603 S Main St, Bonners Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.26

Conoco 6453 Main St, Bonners Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 510311 Us-95, Bonners Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.