Gas savings: The cheapest station in Muleshoe

(MULESHOE, TX) According to Muleshoe gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Stripes at 107 E American Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Stripes at 107 E American Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Muleshoe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Stripes 107 E American Blvd, Muleshoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.91

Valero 221 W American Blvd, Muleshoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Allsup's 1125 W American Blvd, Muleshoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.92

Stripes 1900 W American Blvd , Muleshoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.