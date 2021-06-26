Gas savings: The cheapest station in Muleshoe
(MULESHOE, TX) According to Muleshoe gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
Stripes at 107 E American Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Stripes at 107 E American Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Muleshoe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.92
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.