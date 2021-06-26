Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Pentagon is accused of a cover-up after its highly anticipated UFO report leaves out the 'top-secret' section and DOD whistleblower claims 'there's a lot more than 144 incidents'

By Keith Griffith, Chris Eberhart For Dailymail.Com, Reuters
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

The Pentagon's newly released public report on UFOs has left many enthusiasts unsatisfied, excluding top-secret information and prompting claims the government is shielding information.

The nine-page public report released on Friday afternoon, separate from classified information that was also provided to Congress, described 144 military UFO sightings mostly since 2019, only one of which could be explained.

Luis Elizondo, the former director of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) program to study UFOs, said the report was only the tip of the iceberg, but nevertheless called it 'historic'.

'This is a historic moment for us, in our country and our military,' Elizondo told Fox News after the report's release.

'The government has formally and officially come out and informed Congress that these things are -- A, they’re real -- and two, that they’re not ours and that they seem to be performing, at least some of them … in remarkable ways,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBb8t_0ag1pWXi00
Luis Elizondo, the former director of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) program to study UFOs, said the report was only the tip of the iceberg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKfND_0ag1pWXi00
The USS Omaha filmed a round object making a controlled flight above the water for an extended period of time before it finally entered the ocean

Elizondo said he he believes the majority of UFO sightings go unreported in the military, and that the new report only captures a fraction of sightings.

'A large majority of reporting goes unreported. Why? The stigma and taboo... involving this topic, so one can surmise there's actually a lot more than just 144 incidents involving the Navy and just last year and a half.'

The report said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects, and did not rule out the possibility of extraterrestrial origin.

It noted that there are likely a variety explanations for different encounters, and said that some of the incidents could have been sightings of advanced technologies deployed by Russia, China or another foreign nation.

The report said that in 18 of the incidents, described in 21 reports, the UFOs displayed advanced maneuvering or flight capabilities indicative of 'advanced technology' beyond current known human capabilities.

Elizondo said that it was important to consider all possibilities, including extraterrestrial or trans-dimensional origin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTKBy_0ag1pWXi00
Elizondo said he he believes the majority of UFO sightings go unreported in the military, and that the new report only captures a fraction of sightings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTJX4_0ag1pWXi00
The Pentagon's report was released to Congress on Friday, but offered no information on what the UFOs might be  

'This is something that could involve outer space, interspace, or the space in between, and that's why we've always said keep all options on the table,' he said.

'The more we learn about this remarkable universe we live in, the more we realize our current understanding of the construct of the cosmos is constantly changing and evolving with new information and new knowledge that we get,' added Elizondo.

'People jump to speculation that it's from the Pleiades or something like that, when in fact one of the hypothesis when I was in AATIP was this could be as natural to Earth as we are, but we are just at a point where technologically we aren't advanced enough we can collect information on it and begin to try to figure out what it is,' he said.

'There's been another hypothesis that these things are possibly from underwater and as outlandish as it may seem, there is some anecdotal evidence that supports all of these observations, so what we want to do is try to get as much data on the table as we can before we start eliminating,' said Elizondo.

Friday's report encompasses 144 observations of what the government officially refers to as 'unidentified aerial phenomenon,' or UAP, dating back to 2004. The report was issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in conjunction with a U.S. Navy-led UAP task force.

The report includes some UFO cases that previously came to light in the Pentagon's release of video from U.S. Naval aviators.

They showed mysterious aircraft off the U.S. East and West Coasts exhibiting speed and maneuverability exceeding known aviation technologies and lacking any visible means of propulsion or flight-control surfaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGwqG_0ag1pWXi00
Previously released video reportedly taken in July 2019 by naval officers using a night vision device showed pyramid shaped objects hovering 700 feet above a Navy destroyer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVFm4_0ag1pWXi00
The video was taken in July 2019 by naval officers using a night vision device

A senior U.S. official, asked about the possibility of extraterrestrial explanations for the observations, said: 'That's not the purpose of the task force, to evaluate any sort of search for extraterrestrial life. ... That's not what we were charged with doing.

'Of the 144 reports we are dealing with here, we have no clear indications that there is any non-terrestrial explanation for them - but we will go wherever the data takes us,' the official added.

All but four of the sightings, which were attributed to 'airborne clutter,' remain unexplained, subject to further analysis, U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters during a briefing describing the report's findings.

For the remaining 140 cases, the government has yet to rule in or out whether the sightings might be of extraterrestrial origin, the officials said.

Likewise, the task force lacks enough evidence to conclude whether any of those incidents represented some exotic aerial system developed either by a U.S. government or commercial entity, or by a foreign power, according to the officials.

'Of data we have, we don't have any clear indications that any of these unidentified aerial phenomena are part of a foreign (intelligence) collection program, and we don't have any clear data that is indicative of a major technological advancement by a potential adversary,' the senior official said.

'We continue to put a lot of effort and energy into tracking those types of developments, and we watch that very carefully. Nothing in this data set clearly points us into that direction,' the official added.

The government in recent years has adopted UAP as its preferred term for what are otherwise known as 'unidentified flying objects,' or UFOs, long associated with the notion of alien spacecraft.

A second senior official said that 21 of the reports show UAPs 'that appear to have some sort of advanced propulsion or advanced technology,' and appear to lack any means of propulsion or acceleration and exhibit speeds beyond what the United States believes foreign adversaries possess.

The report was ordered by Congress as part of broader intelligence legislation signed by former President Donald Trump in December. Senator Marco Rubio was instrumental in commissioning it.

Friday's report marks a turning point for the U.S. government after the military spent decades deflecting, debunking and discrediting observations of unidentified flying objects and 'flying saucers' backing back to the 1940s.

Many of those sightings are actually believed to have been experimental, top-secret US government aircraft, with officials gladly going along with UFO stories to keep attention off their cutting-edge projects.

But the Pentagon has taken a far more sober approach to the latest spate of sightings - perhaps because so many were caught on camera by respected military personnel.

'Anytime there is a safety-of-flight or counterintelligence concern we take those things very seriously and we will continue to take those things seriously,' the first senior official said.

The second senior official added, 'Our approach has been driven by science and data.'

A number of naval aviators have come forward in recent years to discuss their observations of UAPs with documentary filmmakers and news organizations including Reuters.

'A lot of the work that the task force has done to date has been on the de-stigmatization issue, ensuring that those who observe unidentified things are comfortable reporting that and that it's clear how they should report that,' the first official said.

He was referring to the fears of servicemen and women who were reluctant to report what they'd seen over fears they'd be laughed off as crackpots.

'I think DoD (the Department of Defense) has made very significant strides in recent months in getting the message out on that,' the official continued.

It is not the first official U.S. government report on the subject. For example, the U.S. Air Force carried out a previous UFO investigation called Project Blue Book , ended in 1969, that compiled a list of 12,618 sightings, 701 of which involved objects that officially remained 'unidentified.'

In 1994, the Air Force announced that it had completed a study to locate records relating to the 1947 'Roswell incident' in New Mexico.

That saw a silvery object smash into the desert near the remote town. It was initially reported as a downed flying saucer, but officials have since insisted that the Roswell object was actually a downed weather balloon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jc9Ve_0ag1pWXi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uw4PL_0ag1pWXi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EYzv_0ag1pWXi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OX0Jb_0ag1pWXi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjAHQ_0ag1pWXi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioUvC_0ag1pWXi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqrnM_0ag1pWXi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2729wl_0ag1pWXi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNltO_0ag1pWXi00
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

201K+
Followers
76K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Dod#Classified Information#Dod#Congress#Aatip#Fox News#Pleiades#Uap#National Intelligence#U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
UFO
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Pentagon warned of growing risk of nuclear war in 2020 report

The possibility that nuclear weapons will be used in a regional or global conflict has increased over the past decade, according to a newly released report from the Pentagon. The 67-page report, titled simply “Joint Nuclear Operations,” is billed as a statement of “fundamental principles and guidance to plan, execute, and assess nuclear operations.” It was originally completed in April 2020, but was released to the Federation of American Scientists last week in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
MilitaryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Top Pentagon Official Placed on Leave Over Suspected Classified Leak

Katie Arrington, the chief information security officer for acquisition and sustainment at the Department of Defense, is in hot water. She’s been placed on leave over a suspected leak of classified information from a military intelligence agency, her lawyer, Mark Zaid, tells The Daily Beast. According to a memo delivered to Arrington last month, she has been subject to “removal of access by the National Security Agency.” While the suspension is “routine,” according to Zaid, he is also accusing the Department of Defense of picking on Arrington by drawing out the process. “The suspension of Ms. Arrington is nothing more than a routine administrative action but she is now being victimized by delays that are unfairly causing harm to national security and her reputation,” Zaid told The Daily Beast.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

'You really want to do this?' Ex-commander of US forces in Europe challenges Matt Gaetz for smirking at military chief

Mark Hertling, the commander of US forces in Europe and who oversaw the 2007-2008 "surge" in Iraq, challenged Congress Matt Gaetz after he derided a top US general for suggesting that teaching the history of racial injustice in the country was important for the military. On Wednesday, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff Mark Milley and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin – the nation’s first Black man to hold the position – were questioned in a congressional hearing by Mr Gaetz about the teaching of "critical race theory" in the US military. "Critical race theory", a broad term that...
POTUSNPR

What Might Happen To Guantánamo Now That U.S. Troops Are Leaving Afghanistan

The war in Afghanistan has lasted nearly 20 years. One of its key architects, former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, died last month. And this week, President Biden said the U.S. military operation there will end on Aug. 31, just shy of the twentieth anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New DHS intel chief installed at office plagued by Trump-era controversy

(CNN) — Homeland Security official John Cohen will take over leadership of the department's intelligence branch, an office that is still trying to find its footing after a series of controversies during the Trump administration. In a letter to the DHS workforce, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Friday that...
POTUSMSNBC

Pentagon pulls the plug on controversial Trump-era 'JEDI' contract

As a rule, federal contracting disputes don't serve as great click-bait, but yesterday marked the end of an interesting Trump-era controversy. NBC News reported:. The Department of Defense announced Tuesday it's calling off the $10 billion cloud contract that was the subject of a legal battle involving Amazon and Microsoft. The JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, deal has become one of the most tangled contracts for the Department of Defense. In a press release Tuesday, the Pentagon said that "due to evolving requirements, increased cloud conversancy, and industry advances, the JEDI Cloud contract no longer meets its needs."
POTUSNPR

The Pentagon Plans To Support Afghan Forces After U.S. Troops Withdraw

This afternoon, President Biden will speak from the White House about American troops leaving Afghanistan, and we should get some more information on how the U.S. will end its longest war. Here to offer his thoughts, Admiral Mike Mullen. He was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2007 to 2011. Sir, good morning.
Militarydefense.gov

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: Okay. Just a couple of things to start off with here. I think as you saw yesterday, we announced that the Pentagon reservation will now to go to force health protection level Alpha tomorrow morning. This change is not a return to pre-COVID-19 normal, and we're going to continue to -- to -- we're going to continue force health protection measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within our workforce.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.

Comments / 0

Community Policy