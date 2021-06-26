Warsaw gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WARSAW, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Warsaw, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 928 Church Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 224 Queen St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 928 Church Ln, Tappahannock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5088 Richmond Rd, Warsaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Sunoco 6632 Richmond Rd, Warsaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.89

Parker 801 Church Ln, Tappahannock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.