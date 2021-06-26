This is the cheapest gas in Jena right now

(JENA, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Jena, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 2109 N 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 3714 W Oak St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.81.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 2109 N 1St St, Jena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedy Mac's 2460 E Oak St, Jena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.