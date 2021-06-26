Where's the cheapest gas in Madisonville?
(MADISONVILLE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madisonville area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 403 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 305 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$2.89
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.04
$3.45
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.11
$3.39
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.25
$2.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.