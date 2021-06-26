Where's the cheapest gas in Madisonville?

(MADISONVILLE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madisonville area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 403 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 305 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco 403 E Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2905 E Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.89 $ -- $ --

Mobil 3002 E Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.04 $ 3.45 $ 2.75

Shell 101 Ih-45, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.11 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Buc-ee's 3210 E Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.