Bad Axe gas at $3.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BAD AXE, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Bad Axe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Speedy Q at 885 N Van Dyke Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1059 East Huron Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedy Q 885 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.28

Speedy Q 936 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.66 $ --

Meijer 1006 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.28

BP 690 S Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.45 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Shell 707 S Van Dyke, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.