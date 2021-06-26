Where's the cheapest gas in Lake City?
(LAKE CITY, MN) According to Lake City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
61 Express at 33971 Us-61 Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 119 Lakeshore Dr N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lake City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.