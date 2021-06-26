Where's the cheapest gas in Lake City?

(LAKE CITY, MN) According to Lake City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

61 Express at 33971 Us-61 Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 119 Lakeshore Dr N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lake City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

61 Express 33971 Us-61 Blvd, Frontenac

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Cenex 301 Prairie St, Pepin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

BP 300 3Rd St, Pepin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.