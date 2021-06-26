This is the cheapest gas in Ely right now

(ELY, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Ely area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 963 S Pioche Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.47 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1701 Great Basin Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ely area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.58 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron 963 S Pioche Hwy, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ 3.42 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Texaco 1490 E Aultman St, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.