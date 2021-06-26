Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Clinton

(CLINTON, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Clinton, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Choctaw Shell at 4801 Us-65 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Alon at 114 Ar-9 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Clinton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Choctaw Shell 4801 Us-65 S, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Murphy USA 1964 Us-65 S, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.00 $ 3.23 $ --

CITGO 481 N Us-65, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1014 Us-65 Bypass , Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.89

Casey's 2051 Hwy 65 S, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.