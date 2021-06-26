Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Clinton
(CLINTON, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Clinton, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Choctaw Shell at 4801 Us-65 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Alon at 114 Ar-9 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Clinton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.00
$3.23
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.24
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.