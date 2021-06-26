Alpine gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ALPINE, TX) According to Alpine gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

Toms Triangle at 1500 W Us-90 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 708 N 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alpine area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Toms Triangle 1500 W Us-90, Alpine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.40 $ 3.15

Stripes 700 E Ave E, Alpine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.50 $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.