Alpine gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(ALPINE, TX) According to Alpine gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.
Toms Triangle at 1500 W Us-90 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 708 N 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alpine area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.40
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.50
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.