This is the cheapest gas in Montevideo right now

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Montevideo, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunshine & Whiskey Filling Sta at 367 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 418 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunshine & Whiskey Filling Sta 367 Main St, Watson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.