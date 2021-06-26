Dillon gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.04 per gallon

(DILLON, MT) According to Dillon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

The Mini at 410 N Montana St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 700 N Montana St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dillon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

The Mini 410 N Montana St, Dillon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Safeway 570 N Montana St, Dillon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.24 $ 3.42 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.