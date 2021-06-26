Yerington gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.14 per gallon
(YERINGTON, NV) According to Yerington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 171 Campbell Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 423 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.54 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$3.63
$3.73
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.