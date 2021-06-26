Yerington gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.14 per gallon

(YERINGTON, NV) According to Yerington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 171 Campbell Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 423 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.54 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 171 Campbell Ln, Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1 Us-95A North, Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.63 $ 3.73 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.