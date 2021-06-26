Cherokee gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CHEROKEE, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Cherokee, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 799 Tsali Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 799 Tsali Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 799 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1340 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1607 Arquoni Rd, Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Quality 342 Us-441 N, Whittier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.