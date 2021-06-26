Beaver Dam gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.25 per gallon

(BEAVER DAM, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Beaver Dam area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1691 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Huck's at 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1691 N Main St, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 2.94

Marathon Us-231, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.30 $ --

Valero 1201 N Main St, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.30 $ --

Casey's 1327 N Main St, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 2.95

Valero 1958 Us-231 S, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Minit Mart 1989 Us-231 S, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.