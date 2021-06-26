Where's the cheapest gas in Sioux Center?

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Sioux Center, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 87Th St Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.84 at Casey's at 87Th St Ne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sioux Center area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 87Th St Ne, Sioux Center

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.07

Shell 1212 N Main Ave, Sioux Center

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh 1953 S Main Ave, Sioux Center

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.