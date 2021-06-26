Where's the cheapest gas in South Hill?
(SOUTH HILL, VA) Depending on where you fill up in South Hill, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.
Sunoco at 114 Piney Pond Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1011 E Atlantic St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.64
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.69
$3.05
$3.37
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.23
$3.63
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.