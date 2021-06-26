Where's the cheapest gas in South Hill?

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Depending on where you fill up in South Hill, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 114 Piney Pond Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1011 E Atlantic St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 114 Piney Pond Rd , Brodnax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.05 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Quik Fuel 26800 Va-47, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

E-Z Stop 882 N Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ --

Quik Fuel 212 S Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Quik Fuel 606 E Atlantic St , South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Exxon 920 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.