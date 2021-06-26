Philomath gas at $3.27 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PHILOMATH, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Philomath area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

Safeway at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.27 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1334 Nw 9Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.47.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.36 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Safeway 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ 3.62 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.37 $ 3.62 $ 3.72 $ 3.35

Towne Pump 301 Nw 3Rd St, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.61 $ --

Chevron 2075 Nw Circle Blvd, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.65 $ 3.63 $ 3.39

Fred Meyer 1535 Nw 9Th St , Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.58 $ 3.68 $ 3.34

Mobil 1450 Nw 9Th St, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.51 $ 3.67 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.