Philomath gas at $3.27 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(PHILOMATH, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Philomath area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.
Safeway at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.27 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1334 Nw 9Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.47.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.36 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.27
$3.52
$3.62
$3.25
|card
card$3.37
$3.62
$3.72
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.45
$3.61
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.65
$3.63
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.58
$3.68
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.51
$3.67
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.