Here’s the cheapest gas in Magnolia Saturday

(MAGNOLIA, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Magnolia area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

Pump and Savor at 1218 S Broadway was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 1119 Airport Fernwood Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.7.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.64.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pump and Savor 1218 S Broadway, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fleetway 1200 S Broadway St, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

MarketMax 106 Doug Rushing Blvd, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 4115 Ms-24 W, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Exxon 101 W Presley Blvd, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

McComb Market 115 E Presley Blvd, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.