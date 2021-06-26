Demopolis gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon
(DEMOPOLIS, AL) According to Demopolis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 1057 Us-80 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 605 N Walnut Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.04
$3.32
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.