Demopolis gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) According to Demopolis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1057 Us-80 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 605 N Walnut Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1057 Us-80 W, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.89

Texaco 1407 Us-80 W, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.04 $ 3.32 $ 2.94

Sunoco 413 Us-80 W , Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Chevron 1325 Us-80 E, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.