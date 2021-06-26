Cancel
Supermarket shelves could be empty this summer due to 100,000 lorry driver shortage

By Chiara Fiorillo
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago
Supermarket shelves could face shortages this summer (Image: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Supermarket shelves in Britain could be empty this summer due to a lorry driver crisis caused by Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

Industry leaders have warned an "unimaginable" collapse of supply chains which caused a shortage of more than 100,000 truck drivers.

Insiders said the disruption means shops in the country could face gaps on shelves within weeks.

In a letter sent to Boris Johnson on June 23, the industry called for his intervention to allow access to European labour.

They asked the Prime Minister to introduce temporary worker visas for HGV drivers, adding them to a "shortage occupation list".

But a government spokesman said that with the country's new post-Brexit immigration system, the industry should look to hire local workers instead.

There is a shortage of lorry drivers due to Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic (Image: PA)

Richard Burnett, the chief executive of the Road Haulage Association, which coordinated the letter, said: "Supermarkets are already reporting that they are not receiving their expected food stocks and, as a result, there is considerable wastage."

Britain's supermarket industry, led by Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons, relies on an army of drivers and warehouse workers to bring fresh produce from the fields of Europe to its shelves.

The shortage of lorry drivers has been mainly caused by Brexit due to increased checks and costs at the border.

Food shortages could happen within weeks, industry leaders have warned (Image: Bav Media)

But the coronavirus pandemic has only made the problem worse because many workers returned to their country of origin in the past year.

The letter said intervention from the government was could now be the only way to avert "critical supply chains failing at an unprecedented and unimaginable level".

In response, a government spokesman said progress had been made in hiring and training.

Industry leaders wrote a letter to Boris Johnson, asking for him to help (Image: Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

"Our new points-based immigration system makes clear employers should focus on investing in our domestic workforce, especially those needing to find new employment, rather than relying on labour from abroad," he said.

Morrisons said it had made the decision to prioritise its contracted customers.

A spokesman for the supermarket chain said: “Due to the national driver shortage, we’re prioritising our contracted customers and have temporarily suspended sales for a very small number – fewer than 10 – of our ad-hoc customers.

Many drivers from the European Union have returned to their countries (Image: PA)

“We’re working hard with our partners to resolve this as soon as we can. This doesn’t affect any of our other services, for example to food banks, charities, local authorities and wholesalers, as well as contracted wholesale customers.”

The British Retail Consortium denied shelves could be left empty but admitted a degree of “minor disruption” to some supply chains.

It said in a statement: “Supermarkets are working closely with their suppliers to ensure that consumers still have access to the same great selection of goods.”

Last week, we reported that due to the lorry driver shortage, families could face a pigs in blankets crisis this Christmas.

The festive favourite could be off the menu at Christmas after a 10% drop in workers from Europe put the traditional roast dinner side in jeopardy.

EU workers once accounted for up to 80% of the staff at some factories but the pandemic and Brexit saw a mass exodus, leaving massive gaps in the food supply chain’s labour force.

