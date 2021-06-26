Where's the cheapest gas in Prairie Du Chien?

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Prairie Du Chien, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 38773 Us-18 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 211 S Marquette Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 38773 Us-18 S, Prairie du Chien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.