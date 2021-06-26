Where's the cheapest gas in Prairie Du Chien?
(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Prairie Du Chien, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 38773 Us-18 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 211 S Marquette Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.03 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.