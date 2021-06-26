Houston gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.04 per gallon

(HOUSTON, MS) According to Houston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Houston Discount Tob at 101 S Jackson St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Exxon at 107 W Madison St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Houston Discount Tob 101 S Jackson St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pure 104 S Jackson St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.