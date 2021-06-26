Where's the cheapest gas in Pinckneyville?

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Pinckneyville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

Moto Mart at 509 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Moto Mart at 509 S Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pinckneyville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Moto Mart 509 S Main St , Pinckneyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Casey's 747 Kennedy Dr, Pinckneyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

CITGO 5728 Il-154, Pinckneyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.