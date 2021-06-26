Save up to $0.18 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Franklin

(FRANKLIN, NH) According to Franklin gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cumberland Farms at 235 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.81 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Cumberland Farms at 239 Central St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cumberland Farms 235 E Main St, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

BJ's 119 Laconia Rd, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

TETAL 311 Main St, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ --

Gulf 135 Park St, Northfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.03 $ 3.24 $ --

Shell 265 Main St, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ --

Shell 63 Laconia Rd, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.33 $ 3.75 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.