Here’s the cheapest gas in Wickenburg Saturday
(WICKENBURG, AZ) According to Wickenburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 784 West Wickenburg Way. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Mobil at 37770 N Vulture Mine Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wickenburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.32
$3.55
$--
|card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.