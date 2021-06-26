Here’s the cheapest gas in Wickenburg Saturday

(WICKENBURG, AZ) According to Wickenburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 784 West Wickenburg Way. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Mobil at 37770 N Vulture Mine Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wickenburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 784 West Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.08

Woody's Car Wash 1145 W Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 104 E Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.55 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.59 $ --

Price Saver 447 W Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 1115 W Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Chevron 1075 N Tegner St, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.