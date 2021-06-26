Wellston gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WELLSTON, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Wellston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 5 N Pennsylvania Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1129 S Pennsylvania Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 5 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 7 S Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1219 Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 2256 Honey Suckle Ln, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Exxon 7575 Oh-327, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.