Nebraska City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Nebraska City, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

Sinclair at 1321 Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pilot at 2495 210Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 1321 Central Ave, Nebraska City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.74 $ -- $ --

Cenex 2501 210Th Ave, Percival

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.30 $ 3.24

Sapp Bros 2496 210Th Ave, Percival

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.