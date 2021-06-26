Belfast gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(BELFAST, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Belfast area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.
CITGO at 38 Searsport Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 22 Belmont Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
card$2.89
$3.27
$3.62
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.