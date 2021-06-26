Belfast gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BELFAST, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Belfast area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

CITGO at 38 Searsport Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 22 Belmont Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 38 Searsport Ave, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Irving 209 Northport Ave, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.