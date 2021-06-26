Where's the cheapest gas in Ruidoso?

(RUIDOSO, NM) According to Ruidoso gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casino Apache at 25845 Us-70 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 601 Us-70 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casino Apache 25845 Us-70, Mescalero

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.15

Chevron 1137 Mechem Dr, Ruidoso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 101 Sun Valley Rd, Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Conoco 400 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 127 Us-70 E, Ruidoso Downs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shamrock 26151 Us-70, Ruidoso Downs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.