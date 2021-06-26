Here’s the cheapest gas in Belle Plaine Saturday

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) According to Belle Plaine gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Kwik Trip at 104 Aspen Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 104 Aspen Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kwik Trip 104 Aspen Ln, Belle Plaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

Cenex 820 E Main St, Belle Plaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Coborn's 1010 E Enterprise Dr, Belle Plaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.